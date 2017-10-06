Court asked to declare missing wife dead

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

WATCH LIVE: Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.

In July the husband of a woman who disappeared at sea indicated that he wanted his wife declared dead.

A hearing on that request will take place October 19 after court documents were filed in the case.

Isabella Hellmann was lost at sea after the boat she and Lewis Bennett were on began taking on water in the middle of the Florida Straits in May.

Bennett's attorney will ask a judge to declare that Hellmann is dead.

Bennett will most likely not attend. He is being held in the Broward County Jail after being charged with being in possession of stolen coins.

He has pleaded not guilty.

He will go on trial in December.



