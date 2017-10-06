Court asked to declare missing wife dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Court asked to declare missing wife dead

In July the husband of a woman who disappeared at sea indicated that he wanted his wife declared dead.

A hearing on that request will take place October 19 after court documents were filed in the case.

Isabella Hellmann was lost at sea after the boat she and Lewis Bennett were on began taking on water in the middle of the Florida Straits in May.

Bennett's attorney will ask a judge to declare that Hellmann is dead.

Bennett will most likely not attend. He is being held in the Broward County Jail after being charged with being in possession of stolen coins.

He has pleaded not guilty.

He will go on trial in December.

 
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.