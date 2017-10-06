No clear motive yet in Las Vegas shooting

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

WATCH LIVE: Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Authorities say they still don't have a clear motive for the Las Vegas shooting rampage.

Undersheriff Kevin C. McMahill provided an update on the investigation Friday. He says authorities have looked at gunman Stephen Paddock's personal life, political affiliation, economic situation and any potential radicalization.

He says authorities are aware the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but so far there is no evidence that it had a role.

He says authorities will continue to investigate those areas as well as look into leads and tips that come in.

Paddock unleashed gunfire Sunday from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino on the Las Vegas Strip, killing dozens and injuring nearly 500 people. He killed himself as police closed in.