Perso shot in Palm Springs McDonald's drive-thru

A female sitting a vehicle in a Palm Springs McDonald's drive-through was shot in the torso Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver drove the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Palm Springs police, who were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Congress Avenue to investigate, suspect the bullet came from across the street in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

PBSO detectives have taken over the investigation which will be led by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division.

Investigators do not have a motive or suspect but are asking anyone who was in the 3600 block of South Congress Avenue between 2:15 p-m and 2:45 p-m to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 
 
 The victim, who has not been identified, is currently expected to survive.
 
 
 

