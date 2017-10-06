Perso shot in Palm Springs McDonald's drive-thru

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

A female sitting a vehicle in a Palm Springs McDonald's drive-through was shot in the torso Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver drove the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Palm Springs police, who were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Congress Avenue to investigate, suspect the bullet came from across the street in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

PBSO detectives have taken over the investigation which will be led by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division.

Investigators do not have a motive or suspect but are asking anyone who was in the 3600 block of South Congress Avenue between 2:15 p-m and 2:45 p-m to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.



The victim, who has not been identified, is currently expected to survive.





