Engineer says lake levels "cause for concern"

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reporting no significant issues with the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

The Corps conducted two inspections this week after lake levels reached 16.5 feet this week.

However levels are expected to rise to 17 feet.

It's a situation Dr. Les Bromwell in Vero Beach knows all too well.

In 2006 he along with two other engineers found a number of problems with the Southeast Portion of the Dike.

"Leaking. There was seepage, some boiling," said Bromwell.

The Corps took Bromwell's recommendations and fixed those issues.

Today Bromwell can't help but feel a little uneasy.

Despite the dike being stronger than 2006, 18 feet could be a reality soon.

"Seepage, break-outs," said Bromwell.

However, any kind of storm would be catastrophic.

"Potentially could overtop the dam," said Bromwell.

Palm Beach County leaders say if there are any issue, they will evacuate people along the Lake Okeechobee. Similar to the situation back before Hurricane Irma hit.

