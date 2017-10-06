Engineer says lake levels "cause for concern"

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Storm watches issued for Gulf Coast ahead of Nate

Storm watches issued for Gulf Coast ahead of Nate

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

Yahoo: 3 billion accounts breached in 2013. Yes, 3 billion

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.

Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reporting no significant issues with the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

The Corps conducted two inspections this week after lake levels reached 16.5 feet this week.

However levels are expected to rise to 17 feet.

It's a situation Dr. Les Bromwell in Vero Beach knows all too well.

In 2006 he along with two other engineers found a number of problems with the Southeast Portion of the Dike.

"Leaking. There was seepage, some boiling," said Bromwell.

The Corps took Bromwell's recommendations and fixed those issues.

Today Bromwell can't help but feel a little uneasy.

Despite the dike being stronger than 2006, 18 feet could be a reality soon.

"Seepage, break-outs," said Bromwell.

However, any kind of storm would be catastrophic.

"Potentially could overtop the dam," said Bromwell.

Palm Beach County leaders say if there are any issue, they will evacuate people along the Lake Okeechobee. Similar to the situation back before Hurricane Irma hit.