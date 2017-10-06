Person shot in McDonald's drive-thru

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate has become a hurricane as it entered the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate has become a hurricane as it entered the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night.

Nate becomes hurricane as it moves into southern Gulf of Mexico

Nate becomes hurricane as it moves into southern Gulf of Mexico

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

A female sitting a vehicle in a Palm Springs McDonald's drive-through was shot in the torso Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver drove the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Palm Springs police, who were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Congress Avenue to investigate, suspect the bullet came from across the street in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

PBSO detectives have taken over the investigation which will be led by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division.

Investigators do not have a motive or suspect but are asking anyone who was in the 3600 block of South Congress Avenue between 2:15 p-m and 2:45 p-m to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.



The victim, who has not been identified, is currently expected to survive.





