Police searching for Delray shooting suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for Delray shooting suspect

Delray Beach police are searching for a suspect they say shot an adult female in the  Rainberry neighborhood Friday evening. 

Officials responded to a reported shooting just before 7 p.m. and found one patient with an apparent gun shot wound. The patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Delray Beach police say the suspect vehicle may be an older model white Toyota Camry. Police are also looking for witnesses. 

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.