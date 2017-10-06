Police searching for Delray shooting suspect

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate has become a hurricane as it entered the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night.

Nate becomes hurricane as it moves into southern Gulf of Mexico

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Delray Beach police are searching for a suspect they say shot an adult female in the Rainberry neighborhood Friday evening.

Officials responded to a reported shooting just before 7 p.m. and found one patient with an apparent gun shot wound. The patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Delray Beach police say the suspect vehicle may be an older model white Toyota Camry. Police are also looking for witnesses.