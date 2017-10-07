Police say teacher sent nude photos to teen

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.

Hurricane Nate expected to become Category 2 storm by landfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York City teacher has been arrested for sending nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old former student.

The Daily News reports 35-year-old Michael Cognato was arrested Friday and accused of sending naked photos and videos to the girl.

Prosecutors say he also persuaded the girl to send lewd videos of herself to him.

Cognato is a teacher at Intermediate School 93 in Queens. Prosecutors say the girl was his student when she was in the eighth grade and they stayed in contact after she graduated from the school.

Cognato faces charges including promoting a sexual performance by a child.

A city Department of Education spokesman says Cognato has been removed from the classroom.

Information about a lawyer for Cognato was not immediately available.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com