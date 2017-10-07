Motorcyclist dies in West Palm Beach crash

Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.More >>
Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.More >>
