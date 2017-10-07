Motorcyclist dies in West Palm Beach crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in West Palm Beach crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A motorcyclist died in a crash at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

West Palm Beach Police say the victim was traveling east on Earnest Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

Though he was wearing a helmet, he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The roadway is closed while police conduct a traffic homicide investigation.

