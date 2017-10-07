Serial drunken driver may lose license for life

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.

As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.

Increased speed of Hurricane Nate moves up timeline for landfall by several hours

Increased speed of Hurricane Nate moves up timeline for landfall by several hours

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge says 10 drunken-driving convictions are enough to justify revoking a Maine motorist's license for life.

The judge said Friday he'd make the recommendation to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles as he sentenced Patrick Murphy, of Windham, to six years for his ninth and 10th convictions.

Officials say the 53-year-old Murphy twice rammed a car in April and then a month later fell down drunk at a convenience store before staggering to his car and driving away.

Murphy apologized for the harm he caused, and his lawyer said Murphy will get treatment to deal with his "battles with alcoholism" while in prison.

A Maine Sunday Telegram analysis in 2013 found that more than 5,000 people who've been stopped four or more times for drunken driving may still be driving.