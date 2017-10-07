'Person of interest' sought after device found

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.

Increased speed of Hurricane Nate moves up timeline for landfall by several hours

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they are seeking a "person of interest" after what was described as an explosive device was found at an airport.

Authorities at Asheville Regional Airport initially said the package found on the curb near a baggage claim area Friday was made to look like an explosive device.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch later said the package included explosive materials. She said she couldn't elaborate on what the package looked like.

The Asheville Police Department's Hazardous Device Team responded and disabled the package.

The main road into the airport was closed for about two hours. Officials also ordered an evacuation of a portion of the main terminal.