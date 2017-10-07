Agencies work to clean 500-gallon fuel spill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Agencies work to clean 500-gallon fuel spill

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Agencies are working to contain a 500-gallon fuel spill into the St. Lucie River near the Roosevelt bridge in Stuart.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says they, along with FWC, Martin County Fire Rescue, Stuart police department, the Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene of the spill.

MCSO says a marine company was filling a vessel with fuel when the spill occurred.

