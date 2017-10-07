Man charged with helping dispose of baby's body - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged with helping dispose of baby's body

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with helping his girlfriend dispose of a stillborn baby boy whose body was found inside a plastic bag in a reservoir in March.

State police on Friday also charged 21-year-old Benjamin Edgerly with helping to conceal the boy's birth.

An arrest warrant says the baby's 19-year-old mother told police she put the body in a white trash bag and into Edgerly's book bag. Edgerly allegedly told police he threw the bag into the Harwinton reservoir, about 24 miles west of Hartford.

The warrant says the pair learned the body was recovered and Edgerly's parents took them to the police.

An autopsy confirms the baby had been a stillborn.

Edgerly was released on a promise to appear in court. His attorney didn't immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.