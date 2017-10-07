Man charged with helping dispose of baby's body

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.

Increased speed of Hurricane Nate moves up timeline for landfall by several hours

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with helping his girlfriend dispose of a stillborn baby boy whose body was found inside a plastic bag in a reservoir in March.

State police on Friday also charged 21-year-old Benjamin Edgerly with helping to conceal the boy's birth.

An arrest warrant says the baby's 19-year-old mother told police she put the body in a white trash bag and into Edgerly's book bag. Edgerly allegedly told police he threw the bag into the Harwinton reservoir, about 24 miles west of Hartford.

The warrant says the pair learned the body was recovered and Edgerly's parents took them to the police.

An autopsy confirms the baby had been a stillborn.

Edgerly was released on a promise to appear in court. His attorney didn't immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment.