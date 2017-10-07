West Palm Beach Green Market kicks off - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach Green Market kicks off

The West Palm Beach Green Market opened its 23rd season on Saturday.

90 vendors were set up near the waterfront.

The city has closed two lanes of traffic to cars so pedestrians and bicycles can enjoy the scene.

The Green Market is open every Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

 

