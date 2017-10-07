Trans teen kicked out of old school voted king

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (AP) — A transgender Maine teen who said he was kicked out of his former high school for his gender identity has been named homecoming king at his new school.

The announcement of Stiles Zuschlag as king was made Friday evening at halftime of Noble High School's homecoming football game.

He tells WCSH-TV said "my heart kind of dropped" when he heard the announcement.

Zuschlag transferred to Noble after he said he was asked to leave Tri-City Christian Academy in Somersworth, New Hampshire, because of his gender identity.

Zuschlag came out as a transgender male in 2015. He said that being honored as homecoming king "was the most surreal thing that's ever happened" to him. He said he likes the way he's been accepted at his new school.