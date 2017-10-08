Fuel spill contained in the St. Lucie River

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Several agencies worked together to contain a large fuel spill into the St. Lucie River near the Roosevelt bridge in Stuart on Saturday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says they, along with FWC, Martin County Fire Rescue, Stuart police department, the Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene of the spill.

Between 300 and 500 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled during fueling operations of a 90-foot yacht.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office responded with a marine unit. Martin County Fire Rescue responded with HAZMAT team technicians.

The scene was cleared by authorities, who say that any remaining cleanup and remediation is now up to the party responsible for the spill.