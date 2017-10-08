Fuel spill contained in the St. Lucie River - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fuel spill contained in the St. Lucie River

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Several agencies worked together to contain a large fuel spill into the St. Lucie River near the Roosevelt bridge in Stuart on Saturday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says they, along with FWC, Martin County Fire Rescue, Stuart police department, the Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene of the spill.

Between 300 and 500 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled during fueling operations of a 90-foot yacht.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office responded with a marine unit. Martin County Fire Rescue responded with HAZMAT team technicians.

The scene was cleared by authorities, who say that any remaining cleanup and remediation is now up to the party responsible for the spill.

