Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Tom Petty

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — Country star Jason Aldean took the stage on "Saturday Night Live," paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and to the late rocker Tom Petty.

Aldean performed Petty's "I Won't Back Down" during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," he said. "So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way."

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.