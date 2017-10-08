Belle Glade man charged with attempted murder

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic...

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- A Belle Glade man is accused of attempted murder after deputies say he shot a man in the chest and in the back.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the victim is an unnamed 40-year-old man. On July 15, 2017, the victim says he was speaking with 39-year-old Eddie Larry Holland of Belle Glade.

According to an arrest report, the victim stated that he and Holland had an exchange of words and Holland kept telling him that he loves him. The victim says Holland then departed in a vehicle, only to return about five minutes later.

According to the arrest report, the vehicle said that when Holland returned, he exited the front driver's side of the vehicle and approached him, grabbed him in a bear hug and kissed/licked his ear.

The victim told a detective that he pushed Holland away, screaming, "get away from me - grown men don't lick each others' ears and he is not gay."

According to the victim, Holland then reached into the back of the vehicle, grabbed a small revolver and fired two rounds. One round struck the victim in the chest and spun him around, where a second round struck him in the lower back and exited through the front of his body by his groin.

Eddie Larry Holland is charged with premeditated attempted First Degree Murder with a firearm.