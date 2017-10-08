So. FL native was 4th US soldier killed in Niger

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has identified the fourth U.S. soldier killed in Niger when a joint patrol of American and Niger forces was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group.

The American soldier is 25-year-old Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida. Johnson was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The military says his body was found Friday after an extensive search. The bodies of the three other U.S. troops were recovered shortly after Wednesday's attack, which also killed four Niger military members.

The U.S. and Niger forces were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed.

U.S. special operations forces have been working with Niger's military in the fight extremists in the African region.