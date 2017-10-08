So. FL native was 4th US soldier killed in Niger - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

So. FL native was 4th US soldier killed in Niger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has identified the fourth U.S. soldier killed in Niger when a joint patrol of American and Niger forces was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group.

The American soldier is 25-year-old Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida. Johnson was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The military says his body was found Friday after an extensive search. The bodies of the three other U.S. troops were recovered shortly after Wednesday's attack, which also killed four Niger military members.

The U.S. and Niger forces were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed.

U.S. special operations forces have been working with Niger's military in the fight extremists in the African region.

