Crash into power pole causes road closure

Crash into power pole causes road closure

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A single vehicle crash in suburban West Palm Beach has caused a road closure for the rest of Sunday evening.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle crashed into a power pole, and as a result, roads surrounding the area of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Persimmon Boulevard will be closed for up to 10 hours.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

