Crash into power pole causes road closure

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A single vehicle crash in suburban West Palm Beach has caused a road closure for the rest of Sunday evening.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle crashed into a power pole, and as a result, roads surrounding the area of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Persimmon Boulevard will be closed for up to 10 hours.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.