Crash into power pole injures driver - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash into power pole injures driver

A single vehicle crash in suburban West Palm Beach caused a road closure Sunday evening.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle crashed into a power pole at Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Persimmon Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

At 3 a.m. Monday, roads in the area were open but utility crews were still at the scene repairing lines and street lights.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.