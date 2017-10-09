Crash into power pole injures driver

The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

A single vehicle crash in suburban West Palm Beach caused a road closure Sunday evening.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle crashed into a power pole at Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Persimmon Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

At 3 a.m. Monday, roads in the area were open but utility crews were still at the scene repairing lines and street lights.