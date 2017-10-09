VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on school bus

Thursday, October 5 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:42:39 GMT
Thursday, October 5 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-05 22:52:33 GMT
The top Republican in the House says he's open to considering a possible ban on "bump stocks," the device the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons.More >>
Cellphone video recorded a man clinging onto a moving school bus in Maryland, ordering the driver to open the door.
Baltimore County police said the incident happened around 3:15 p..m. on Oct. 5.
Several witnesses told police that the man had attempted to stop the school bus after a bottle was allegedly thrown from the bus and struck the man's vehicle. The man banged on the doors, attempted to get inside, but the driver refused to open the doors.
The man then went to the front of the bus and jumped onto the front hood while the bus was moving forward.
The bus was transporting students from Loch Raven Middle School in Towson, Md.
Police arrested Leverne Doran of Nottingham, Md., without incident.
He was later released from custody. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.