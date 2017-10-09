Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 17 formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Monday morning.

Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Glenn Glazer said the storm is not expected to impact any land and will meander before falling apart. 

At 5 a.m., the depression's maximum sustained winds were 35 mph and moving north at 3 mph.

The depression could become Tropical Storm Ophelia later Monday and curve northeast before dissipating. 

