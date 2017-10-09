Motorcyclist ID'd in West Palm fatal crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist ID'd in West Palm fatal crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash at around 9 a.m. Saturday in West Palm Beach.

Officers said the victim, identified as James D. Bush Jr., 42, was traveling east on Earnest Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

Though he was wearing a helmet, Bush suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

