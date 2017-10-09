Are you sharing too much on social media? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Are you sharing too much on social media?

Critics say now more than ever social media sites are fertile ground for identity thieves because too many people are too willing to share too much.

"We tell them who we're married to, our wife's maiden name, our children's names, where they go to school, what kind of cars we drive, what our pets' names are, where we're going on vacation," said former scam artist Frank Abagnale, Jr.

Abagnale knows all about scamming others. 

His life as a con artist became the movie "Catch Me If You Can" with Leonardo DiCaprio as Abagnale.

 Recently Abagnale teamed up with AARP to talk about older Americans falling victim to scams on social media with advice that applies to all ages.

"For example, we tend to put straight photographs of ourselves on social media. They can then take that photograph and put it on a form of identification or a passport or driver's license," Abagnale said.

Only use photos standing or sitting next to family, friends or pets. 

And, he says, fudge your online bio to keep the bad guys off your trail. "So, if you feel you need to put a birth date up there, then use a phony birthday but don't put your real birth date and where you were born. Those are the elements necessary for me to steal your identity."
 
Abagnale agrees identity theft and cyber-crime are on the rise and are on track to get worse.

 

WPTV

