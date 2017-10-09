Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in the Atlantic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in the Atlantic

(AP) The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says that a depression in open Atlantic has strengthened to a tropical storm.

The center says Tropical Storm Ophelia is about 860 miles (1,385 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores and poses no threat to land.

 No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as of the hurricane center's 11 a.m. EDT advisory.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.