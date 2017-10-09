Cops: Woman used fake name at ER for narcotics - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Woman used fake name at ER for narcotics

A woman gave emergency room staff a fake name at Bethesda Hospital East trying to get narcotics, Boynton Beach Police say.

Nurses told investigators a patient named Janet Stephenson gave them a false name while being entered into the hospital’s system.

A doctor said Stephenson was not cooperative with her treatment on June 16 and only requested narcotics, according to an arrest report.

The doctor administered two milligrams of morphine but Stephenson said it was a low dose and asked for IV narcotics, the report states. Stephenson complained of new upper back pain, wanting more narcotic medication.

Investigators filed case information for Stephenson in August and she was arrested on Oct. 5.

A nurse said Stephenson told her she was recently released from Palms West Hospital. The nurse checked with Palms West, who had no record for the name Stephenson initially gave the nurse. 

The nurse says Stephenson eventually gave her real name and said she was prescribed for pain medication. Another nurse told officers Stephenson refused all medical treatment and was just requesting pain medication.

Staff moved Stephenson from the ER and admitted her to the hospital where she spoke with an officer. The officer says Stephenson admitted to giving staff a fake name, claiming she is currently in a lawsuit.

Records show Stephenson had two active warrants out of Van Zandt County, Texas and Volusia County, Florida.

The officer reported discovering several prescription bottles with the fake name Stephenson initially gave the hospital containing non-scheduled drugs in Stephenson's possession.

Stephenson is charged with withholding information from a practitioner and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. 

She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $5,000 bond on Oct. 6. 

