Cops: Woman used fake name at ER for narcotics

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

A woman gave emergency room staff a fake name at Bethesda Hospital East trying to get narcotics, Boynton Beach Police say.

Nurses told investigators a patient named Janet Stephenson gave them a false name while being entered into the hospital’s system.

A doctor said Stephenson was not cooperative with her treatment on June 16 and only requested narcotics, according to an arrest report.

The doctor administered two milligrams of morphine but Stephenson said it was a low dose and asked for IV narcotics, the report states. Stephenson complained of new upper back pain, wanting more narcotic medication.

Investigators filed case information for Stephenson in August and she was arrested on Oct. 5.

A nurse said Stephenson told her she was recently released from Palms West Hospital. The nurse checked with Palms West, who had no record for the name Stephenson initially gave the nurse.

The nurse says Stephenson eventually gave her real name and said she was prescribed for pain medication. Another nurse told officers Stephenson refused all medical treatment and was just requesting pain medication.

Staff moved Stephenson from the ER and admitted her to the hospital where she spoke with an officer. The officer says Stephenson admitted to giving staff a fake name, claiming she is currently in a lawsuit.

Records show Stephenson had two active warrants out of Van Zandt County, Texas and Volusia County, Florida.

The officer reported discovering several prescription bottles with the fake name Stephenson initially gave the hospital containing non-scheduled drugs in Stephenson's possession.

Stephenson is charged with withholding information from a practitioner and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $5,000 bond on Oct. 6.