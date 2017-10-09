Firefighters cut into storm shutters to save man

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

First responders had to cut through hurricane shutters to save a man from a fire at his home in The Acreage Monday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at a residence on Banyan Boulevard and firefighters said they could see smoke coming from the home when they arrived just before 9 a.m.

They said the victim was pulled to safety and then transported to a hospital.

The home sustained significant water and smoke damage, fire rescue said.

The condition of the person hospitalized has not been released.

First responders remind homeowners to remove shutters once a storm has passed.