Firefighters cut into storm shutters to save man

Firefighters cut into storm shutters to save man

First responders had to cut through hurricane shutters to save a man from a fire at his home in The Acreage Monday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at a residence on Banyan Boulevard and firefighters said they could see smoke coming from the home when they arrived just before 9 a.m.

They said the victim was pulled to safety and then transported to a hospital.

The home sustained significant water and smoke damage, fire rescue said.

The condition of the person hospitalized has not been released.

First responders remind homeowners to remove shutters once a storm has passed.

 

