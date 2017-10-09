Attempted abduction reported in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Attempted abduction reported in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach police say detectives are investigating a reported attempted abduction involving a teenage girl from a bus stop Monday morning.

The alleged incident happened near Avenue O and W. 7th St.

Police have not yet described the person they are looking for.

More details are expected to be released shortly.

 

