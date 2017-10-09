Missing juvenile sought in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing juvenile sought in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing/endangered juvenile.

Steve Pierre was last seen Saturday.

The 16-year-old is 5'5" tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him you are urged to call Port St. Lucie police or your local law enforcement agency

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.