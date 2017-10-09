Missing/endangered juvenile in Port St. Lucie has been found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing/endangered juvenile in Port St. Lucie has been found

Port St. Lucie police are no longer looking for a missing/endangered juvenile.Steve Pierre was reported missing after he was last seen Saturday.

Police said he has since been found.

