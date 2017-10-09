Missing/endangered juvenile in Port St. Lucie has been found

Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Port St. Lucie police are no longer looking for a missing/endangered juvenile.Steve Pierre was reported missing after he was last seen Saturday.

Police said he has since been found.

@PSLPolice is asking for the public's help in locating 16 yoa Steve Pierre. contact PSLPD at (772) 871-5001 or Det Meyer at

(772) 807-4400 pic.twitter.com/97x6a2Ko53 — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) October 9, 2017

Scripps Only Content 2017