Frankel vows to fight birth control rule change

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel vows to file a bill designed to save an Obama administration mandate when it comes to the birth control coverage.

The congresswoman made the announcement at Planned Parenthood in West Palm Beach Monday morning.

It comes in response to the Trump administration's new rules that would give employers more leeway to deny birth control coverage based on religious or moral grounds. 

That move was supported by faith-based groups in western Pennsylvania after they challenged the mandate before the U-S Supreme Court.

Frankel denounced the move and says it undermines the affordable health care mandate that required all new private insurance plans cover birth control with no co-pay.
 
"The bottom line is this. Women have to be in charge of their own bodies. Their family planning has to be made themselves, with the people they trust. Not by their bosses and not by the government," Frankel said.
  
Frankel says the new rules will put the health of 62 million women at risk.

Health and Human Services officials said the new rule would have no impact on "99.9% of women" in the United States. It is basing that percentage on the 165 million women in America, many of whom are not in their child-bearing years.

The agency calculated that at most, 120,000 women would be affected: mainly those who work at the roughly 200 entities that have been involved in 50 or so lawsuits over birth control coverage.

Information from CNN was used in this report.

  

