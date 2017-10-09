PBC Fire Rescue shares fire evacuation tips

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

As part of National Fire Prevention week, the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is demonstrating ways you can escape if a fire sparks inside your home.

Firefighters ran through re-enactments with children escaping a smoke-filled room by applying life-saving tips.

These include:

- Thinking ahead by purchasing an portable escape ladder

- Indicating where you are with visual cues such as a sheet pinned under your window

- Covering vents and cracks to keep smoke out.

- Staying low since smoke rises to the ceiling

- Closing the door when you exit to help prevent the fire from spreading further

Fire safety specialist Tara Cardoso urges parents to start working on these techniques with their children.

"Children are going to panic, everyone panics in an emergency," Cardoso explains, "but they're going to feel better having known from you ahead of time as the parent what little things they can do and what's the safest way to get out of a house."

Cardoso added it's important to plan at least two ways out because every second counts.