Person injured in Riviera Beach shooting

A man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Riviera Beach, according to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue. 

The shooting happened Monday evening at 2060 Ave H West. 

Police are searching for two adult male suspects and attempting to interview witnesses. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

