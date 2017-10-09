Texas Tech police officer fatally shot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Texas Tech police officer fatally shot

UPDATE: A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock. Campus on lockdown.  

EARLIER STORY:

A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

A shooting has been reported at Texas Tech University, according to TTU Police Department. 

The campus is on lockdown. 

The university's Twitter account tweeted a warning to students and faculty saying the shooter was at large, and asking people on campus to take shelter. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

