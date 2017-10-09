Cooking with a Cop in Stuart

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

They may not be first-class chefs. But Stuart police officers are taking the time to teach children cooking skills.

On the menu, breakfast!

The group whipped up omelets and sausage, then took a lesson in table manners.

It's part of an initiative called Cooking with a Cop.

"If I can get to know the kids and they can get to know me, they'll learn to trust me and understand that I'm just like them. I grew up in the same neighborhood some of these kids grew up in," said Officer Joe Hogan.

During the next "Cooking with a Cop" kids will pick up lunch menu to cook.



