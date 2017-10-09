Cooking with a Cop in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cooking with a Cop in Stuart

They may not be first-class chefs. But Stuart police officers are taking the time to teach children cooking skills. 

On the menu,  breakfast!

The group whipped up omelets and sausage, then took a lesson in table manners. 

It's part of an initiative called Cooking with a Cop.  

"If I can get to know the kids and they can get to know me, they'll learn to trust me and understand that I'm just like them. I grew up in the same neighborhood some of these kids grew up in," said Officer Joe Hogan.

During the next "Cooking with a Cop" kids will pick up lunch menu to cook.


 

