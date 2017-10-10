Sebastian officer injured in bar shooting

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

A Sebastian officer was transported to the hospital after several shots were fired at an area bar Monday night.

According to news release, at about 10:20 p.m. the Sebastian Police Department received information of a suspect wanted on a warrant at Earl's Hideaway located 1405 Indian River Dr.

Several officers approached the wanted subject, who then presented a firearm.

Several shots were fired, wounding the suspect and one officer. Both the officer and suspect were treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent review of the shooting with the assistance of Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The shooter is currently in custody under criminal charges for an existing warrant for a violation of probation from a previous violent crime.

The names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.