Sebastian officer injured in bar shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sebastian officer injured in bar shooting

A Sebastian officer was transported to the hospital after several shots were fired at an area bar Monday night. 

According to news release, at about 10:20 p.m. the Sebastian Police Department received information of a suspect wanted on a warrant at Earl's Hideaway located 1405 Indian River Dr.

Several officers approached the wanted subject, who then presented a firearm.

Several shots were fired, wounding the suspect and one officer. Both the officer and suspect were treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent review of the shooting with the assistance of Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The shooter is currently in custody under criminal charges for an existing warrant for a violation of probation from a previous violent crime.

The names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.