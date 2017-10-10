911 Call released after moms overdose with kids

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

As one mom was overdosing on heroin, the other called 911 before she too started convulsing, all while their two infants were in the car with them in Boynton Beach, police said on Oct. 5.

The two were arrested Thursday for child neglect. Thankfully, the babies are OK.

On Monday, WPTV obtained that 911 call. At times, the woman appearing to be confused, before a Good Samaritan gets on the line.

“I think my friend just had a seizure. She’s like, out,” the conscious mother told the 911 operator.

Boynton Beach police say 27-year-old Kristin O’Connor and 28-year-old June Schweinhart’s friendship began in rehab.

Police say the two had just snorted heroin, with their 1- and 2-month-old babies in the car with them.

Several times throughout the call, you can hear what sounds like a baby crying, as one of the moms tries to explain what’s happening.

“Is she still unconscious? Is she seizing?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yes, yeah, she’s breathing, she can barely,” the woman says, trailing off.

“What do you mean by barely? Like snoring noises? Or what’s going on?”

“She’s like…uhhh….I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Nearly four minutes in, the awake mom hands off the phone. Police say she too starts convulsing.

“I hear a lot of background noise, is that her trying to breathe?” the dispatcher says, as the crying babies are audible.

“She’s like umm … hold on,” the mom says.

She hands the phone off to Randy, a Good Samaritan.

“She’s unconscious right now. She has shallow breathing. She’s struggling to get air,” Randy says.

First responders show up less than two minutes later.

Boynton Beach police care for the babies until DCF takes custody, who later gives them to family members.

On Tuesday, WPTV is hoping to obtain the body camera video from police officers who responded to the scene.