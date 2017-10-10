Man wearing medical scrubs robs Boynton bank

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

A man wearing what appears to be medical scrubs is suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in Boynton Beach last week, according to police.

They say the robbery happened October 3 just before 5:15 p.m. at the Chase branch at 555 N. Congress Ave.

Police released video Monday morning which shows the man passing a note to a teller and then leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize him, police ask that you call Boynton Beach Police Det. Midian Diaz at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.