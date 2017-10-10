Man wearing medical scrubs robs Boynton bank - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man wearing medical scrubs robs Boynton bank

A man wearing what appears to be medical scrubs is suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in Boynton Beach last week, according to police.

They say the robbery happened October 3 just before 5:15 p.m. at the Chase branch at 555 N. Congress Ave.

Police released video Monday morning which shows the man passing a note to a teller and then leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize him, police ask that you call Boynton Beach Police Det. Midian Diaz at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.  

