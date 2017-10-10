Florida Lottery warns of Mega Millions scam - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida Lottery warns of Mega Millions scam

The Florida Lottery is warning the public about an email scam involving Mega Millions.

Lottery officials say scammers are sending emails saying you may have won $1 million in an effort to obtain personal and financial information.

If you receive the email, do not respond. If you have not purchased a Mega Millions ticket, you cannot win a prize.

State officials said the email features the Mega Millions logo on the letterhead and states that the recipient was among a group of randomly selected people to participate in an ongoing Mega Millions drawing.

Individuals are asked to provide general information about themselves in order to participate.

The email also warns the recipient not to share this information with other people in order to avoid impersonation and a double claim.

Florida Lottery players will never be required to transfer funds to secure their winnings for Mega Millions or any other Florida Lottery game.

For more information and to find other tips to protect yourself, visit www.flalottery.com. To report a lottery scam, consumers should contact the Florida Lottery's Division of Security at (850) 487-7730.

