Florida Lottery warns of Mega Millions scam

Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 11:13 AM EDT 2017-10-09 15:13:52 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 10 2017 3:45 AM EDT 2017-10-10 07:45:22 GMT
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.
More >>
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 3:13 PM EDT 2017-10-09 19:13:50 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 10 2017 12:25 AM EDT 2017-10-10 04:25:59 GMT
Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.
More >>
Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 7:45 AM EDT 2017-10-09 11:45:46 GMT Updated: Monday, October 9 2017 2:29 PM EDT 2017-10-09 18:29:16 GMT
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 3:33 AM EDT 2017-10-09 07:33:49 GMT Updated: Monday, October 9 2017 7:36 AM EDT 2017-10-09 11:36:16 GMT
Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.
More >>
Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 3:33 AM EDT 2017-10-09 07:33:39 GMT Updated: Monday, October 9 2017 5:16 AM EDT 2017-10-09 09:16:48 GMT
Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.
More >>
Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.
More >>
The Florida Lottery is warning the public about an email scam involving Mega Millions.
Lottery officials say scammers are sending emails saying you may have won $1 million in an effort to obtain personal and financial information.
If you receive the email, do not respond. If you have not purchased a Mega Millions ticket, you cannot win a prize.
State officials said the email features the Mega Millions logo on the letterhead and states that the recipient was among a group of randomly selected people to participate in an ongoing Mega Millions drawing.
Individuals are asked to provide general information about themselves in order to participate.
The email also warns the recipient not to share this information with other people in order to avoid impersonation and a double claim.
Florida Lottery players will never be required to transfer funds to secure their winnings for Mega Millions or any other Florida Lottery game.
For more information and to find other tips to protect yourself, visit
www.flalottery.com. To report a lottery scam, consumers should contact the Florida Lottery's Division of Security at (850) 487-7730. Scripps Only Content 2017