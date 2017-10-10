Florida Lottery warns of Mega Millions scam

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

The Florida Lottery is warning the public about an email scam involving Mega Millions.

Lottery officials say scammers are sending emails saying you may have won $1 million in an effort to obtain personal and financial information.

If you receive the email, do not respond. If you have not purchased a Mega Millions ticket, you cannot win a prize.

The Florida Lottery is warning citizens of a new MEGA MILLIONS scam Read more about the latest scam here: https://t.co/aZPOIn4txT pic.twitter.com/7TT25Npq74 — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) October 9, 2017

State officials said the email features the Mega Millions logo on the letterhead and states that the recipient was among a group of randomly selected people to participate in an ongoing Mega Millions drawing.

Individuals are asked to provide general information about themselves in order to participate.

The email also warns the recipient not to share this information with other people in order to avoid impersonation and a double claim.

Florida Lottery players will never be required to transfer funds to secure their winnings for Mega Millions or any other Florida Lottery game.

For more information and to find other tips to protect yourself, visit www.flalottery.com. To report a lottery scam, consumers should contact the Florida Lottery's Division of Security at (850) 487-7730.