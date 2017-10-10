Couple convicted of killing foster son - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

ADA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple has been convicted of killing their foster son, even though the boy's body has never been found.

A jury in Pontotoc County on Monday found 67-year-old James Rex Clark and 61-year-old Rebecca Clark of Seminole guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Colton Clark. They were also convicted of child abuse of Colton and his brother.

They face life in prison when sentenced.

The Clarks have said 9-year-old Colton, who was also their nephew, ran away in 2006. Police initially agreed.

But the case was reopened in 2016 and the Clarks were charged after prosecutors said Colton's brother told police the couple had abused them both. The brother said he last saw Colton lying face down and motionless on a couch.

