Rep. Frankel to file birth control coverage bill

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is vowing to file a bill hoping to save an Obama administration mandate when it comes to the birth control coverage.
Frankel made the announcement at Planned Parenthood in West Palm Beach Monday morning.
It comes in response to the Trump administration's new rules that would give employers more leeway to deny birth control coverage based on religious or moral grounds.
Frankel denounced the move saying it undermines the Affordable Health Care mandate that required all new private insurance plans cover birth control with no co-pay.
“The bottom line is this, woman have to be in charge of their own bodies. Their family planning has to be made themselves with the people they trust, not by their bosses and not by the government,” said Frankel.
Frankel says this action will put the health of 62 million women at risk.