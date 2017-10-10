Rep. Frankel to file birth control coverage bill

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is vowing to file a bill hoping to save an Obama administration mandate when it comes to the birth control coverage.

Frankel made the announcement at Planned Parenthood in West Palm Beach Monday morning.

It comes in response to the Trump administration's new rules that would give employers more leeway to deny birth control coverage based on religious or moral grounds.

Frankel denounced the move saying it undermines the Affordable Health Care mandate

that required all new private insurance plans cover birth control with no co-pay.

“The bottom line is this, woman have to be in charge of their own bodies. Their family planning has to be made themselves with the people they trust, not by their bosses and not by the government,” said Frankel.

Frankel says this action will put the health of 62 million women at risk.