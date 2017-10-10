LIVE: Hearing regarding Melanie Eam's confession - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: Hearing regarding Melanie Eam's confession

 

A Palm Beach County judge is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to toss a confession of a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend in Loxahatchee last year.

Melanie Eam faces a second-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said she stabbed James Barry to death in Loxahatchee in November 2016. She was later arrested in Maryland.

Eam's lawyer wants the judge to stop her confession from being presented during her trial.

Eam claims officers never read her rights and denied her access to a lawyer.  

Tuesday's hearing began at 11 a.m.

