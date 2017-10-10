Police: Man calls in bomb threat to avoid paying

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.

WPXI-TV reports 40-year-old Barry Clapperton faces charges that include threats to use weapons of mass destruction, public drunkenness and false identification to police.

A witness says Clapperton tried to leave multiple times without paying for his meal at Primanti Brothers. Police were called to the scene, and another person paid for Clapperton's bill.

Police say they were about to let the man leave when bomb threat was called in to a nearby restaurant. Authorities say they used a stun gun to subdue Clapperton after he ran from the restaurant.

Police say Clapperton acknowledged he called in the false threat to create a distraction.

___