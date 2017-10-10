Palm Beach Co. to spray for mosquitoes Tues. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. to spray for mosquitoes Tues.

Beginning at sunset Tuesday, October, 10, Palm Beach County will conduct an aerial assault on mosquitoes.

The spraying is due to a large hatch of the insects from tropical rains, according to the county.

The county plans to cover 180,000 acres in the following communities:

Wellington

Royal Palm Beach

Loxahatchee

The Acreage

Jupiter Farms

Palm Beach Country Estates

Caloosa

Glades

 

If the spraying is canceled due to weather the county said it will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter every night until it is successful.

 

