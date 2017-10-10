Vehicle hits bicyclist in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle hits bicyclist in Port St. Lucie

A 12-year-old-boy was seriously hurt after a vehicle struck him Monday night in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

It happened a short time after 6 p.m. in the 700 block of SW St. Lucie West Boulevard.

Police said the vehicle was leaving a Home Depot Parking lot when it collided with the boy who was heading west on SW St. Lucie West Blvd. 

The child suffered a fractured pelvis but is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Police did not identify the child or driver. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.