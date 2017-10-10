Man dies while driving in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies while driving in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 70-year-old man died while driving in Boynton Beach on Monday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says John F. Wilson of Greenacres possibly had a medical episode while driving northbound on Jog Road, north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, and lost control of his vehicle.

As his 2011 Mazda3 veered to the right, the left front hit the rear of an unoccupied vehicle that was being towed.

Wilson's car traveled over the sidewalk and impacted several bushes.

He was transported to Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.