Man dies while driving in Boynton Beach

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 70-year-old man died while driving in Boynton Beach on Monday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says John F. Wilson of Greenacres possibly had a medical episode while driving northbound on Jog Road, north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, and lost control of his vehicle.

As his 2011 Mazda3 veered to the right, the left front hit the rear of an unoccupied vehicle that was being towed.

Wilson's car traveled over the sidewalk and impacted several bushes.

He was transported to Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. His cause of death has not yet been determined.