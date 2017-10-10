Two restaurants ordered to temporarily close

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

Two area restaurants were forced to close their doors following visits by state health inspectors, last week.

On October 4, the Tropics Café at the Palm Beach Zoo was cited for nine violations, including two high priority ones.

The inspection report mentions two dozen rodent droppings in the prep area and notes an employee failed to wash hands before working with food.

When the inspector returned a day later and found no violations the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

See the full inspection report below.

The Subway at Gatlin Boulevard in Port Saint Lucie was ordered to close when on October 5 a state inspector found thirteen violations that included a leaky roof which caused multiple violations.

During a follow-up inspection the next day the restaurant was ordered to remain closed and was given more time to fix the problems, according to the inspection report.

Tropics Cafe

Subway