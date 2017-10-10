Two restaurants ordered to temporarily close - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two restaurants ordered to temporarily close

Two area restaurants were forced to close their doors following visits by state health inspectors, last week.

On October 4, the Tropics Café at the Palm Beach Zoo was cited for nine violations, including two high priority ones.

The inspection report mentions two dozen rodent droppings in the prep area and notes an employee failed to wash hands before working with food.

When the inspector returned a day later and found no violations the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

See the full inspection report below.

The Subway at Gatlin Boulevard in Port Saint Lucie was ordered to close when on October 5 a state inspector found thirteen violations that included a leaky roof which caused multiple violations.

During a follow-up inspection the next day the restaurant was ordered to remain closed and was given more time to fix the problems, according to the inspection report.

Tropics Cafe

 

Subway

 

