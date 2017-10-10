Dubois family cottage now for sale in Jupiter

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

If you took all of Jupiter's history and rolled it all into one, you would find a little cottage at the end of a dirt road on one acre of land on Dubois Lane.

The cottage was built by one of Jupiter's pioneer families almost 100 years ago, and you can live in it for a cool $1.6 million.

"You feel the history when you walk in here," said Carla Christenson, a realtor with Sotheby's who is working to sell the home.

Next door neighbor John Alden Dubois happens to be a descendant of the Dubois family and has -- literally -- stayed close to his family's roots.

"It was a wonderful place to grow up," he said, as he shared memories with WPTV during an interview in the home last week. "When I was 7 or 8, we used to chase each other around the double fireplace."

The nearly 100-year-old cottage he grew up in is now for sale after being off the market for several years. The interior has been updated but many of the charming features that portray the home's history have been preserved.

"I want to make sure I find the right person for this property," said Christenson, who oversees several properties. "None of them are about as important to me as this property."

The cottage was built in 1924 by the Dubois family, one of the first families to call Jupiter home. Despite being steps from the beach, the home has survived every hurricane since it was constructed.

"It's not had any damage," said Christenson.

The house features fragments of Jupiter's history such as an old staircase taken right from the old Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

"My parents put it from the first level, up into the attic," said Dubois.

There's also an old chalkboard that was rescued from one of Jupiter's first school houses. The floors, which are made entirely from rare Dade pine, have even survived nearly a century of termites and are essentially untouched.

"The termites came and they chewed and ate for a couple of weeks. It was so tough, they left," joked Dubois.

Dubois hopes whoever buys this cottage will preserve the history and the memories he's made in his old family home.

"It would be nice to have somebody who lives here and makes a nice place out of it," he said.

The Dubois family cottage just went up for sale last week.

Sotheby's Realty is doing tours right now. You can learn more about the home by clicking here.