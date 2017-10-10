Victim identified in fatal Lantana bridge crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Victim identified in fatal Lantana bridge crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said a fisherman was hit and killed overnight on the Lantana bridge.

FHP said a Mercedes Benz C280 traveling eastbound on Ocean Avenue struck a man, who was crossing the bridge from north to south, around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian, identified as David John Bartolino, 46, of Boca Raton, was dead when Lantana police arrived.  The 56-year-old driver from Palm Beach was taken to JFK Medical with minor injuries.

The bridge was closed overnight but back open by 6:20 a.m. Friday.

FHP Sgt. John Baker said alcohol may be involved.

"There could be a possibility of alcohol being involved in this situation too -- either the driver and pedestrian themselves," said Baker.

Charges are pending in the case.

