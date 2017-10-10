Victim identified in fatal Lantana bridge crash

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a fisherman was hit and killed overnight on the Lantana bridge.

FHP said a Mercedes Benz C280 traveling eastbound on Ocean Avenue struck a man, who was crossing the bridge from north to south, around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian, identified as David John Bartolino, 46, of Boca Raton, was dead when Lantana police arrived. The 56-year-old driver from Palm Beach was taken to JFK Medical with minor injuries.

The bridge was closed overnight but back open by 6:20 a.m. Friday.

FHP Sgt. John Baker said alcohol may be involved.

"There could be a possibility of alcohol being involved in this situation too -- either the driver and pedestrian themselves," said Baker.

Charges are pending in the case.