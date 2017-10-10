Cause of death released in Venus crash case

Bump stocks are accessories that substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

NRA opposes full ban on 'bump stocks' used by Vegas gunman

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has issued a final report on the fatal injuries of a man killed in a vehicle crash with tennis star Venus Williams.

The medical examiner said Jerome Barson’s death was an accident and that he died from complications of blunt traumatic injuries due to the motor vehicle collision.

Barson was a passenger in a vehicle his wife was driving on June 9 when their Hyundai Accent collided with a Toyota Sequoia tennis star Venus Williams was operating.

Barson was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries to his spleen, pelvis and middle-intestine area. He developed multi-organ failure and remained in the intensive care until his death on June 22, according to a recently released autopsy report.

The Barson family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, alleging negligence. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said Williams lawfully entered the intersection of BallenIsles Dr. and Northlake Blvd. when the collision occurred.

Barson, 78, was obese and had a clinical history of coronary artery disease including heart surgery, Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Michael Bell said in the report.

Bell determined Barson had spleen, pelvic and vertebra injuries from a prior car crash before the June 9 collision.

Bell also found Barson had jaundice, swollen skin, and blunt injuries to his left chest, side, and right leg at the time of his death.

The wrongful death lawsuit remains open in Palm Beach County Court as both sides build their case. The autopsy report is expected to be included as evidence in the lawsuit.